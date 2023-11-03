Atria Investments Inc Lowers Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,942 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 170,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 72,386 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.73 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

