Atria Investments Inc Sells 162,942 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,942 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after buying an additional 1,596,866 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,017,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 194,701.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after buying an additional 1,107,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,927,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

