Atria Investments Inc Purchases 1,086 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,891,000 after purchasing an additional 322,614 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.86.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $331.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.09 and a 52 week high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

