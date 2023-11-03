Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648,174 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,865,040,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1788 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

