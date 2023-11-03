Atria Investments Inc Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,469,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,925,000 after buying an additional 741,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,549 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,010,000 after purchasing an additional 726,746 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,305,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,365,000 after purchasing an additional 84,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL opened at $47.67 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

