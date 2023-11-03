Atria Investments Inc Reduces Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $5,057,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,859 shares of company stock valued at $17,664,512 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $242.22 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $242.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

