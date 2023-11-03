Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,409 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $278.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.25 and a 200-day moving average of $284.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

