Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $921,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 51,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,000,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,722,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $91.91 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day moving average is $92.16.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

