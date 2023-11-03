Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 24.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $237.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.77 and its 200 day moving average is $247.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

