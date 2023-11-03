Atria Investments Inc Grows Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Berry Global Group worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,469.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BERY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $68.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.18.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

