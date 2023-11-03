Atria Investments Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 95.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock opened at $155.20 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.08 and a one year high of $167.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.08 and a 200-day moving average of $157.29.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

