Atria Investments Inc Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,976 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 264.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CB opened at $218.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.14.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,367. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

