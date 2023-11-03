Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,040 Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,865,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCRM opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

