Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Lowered by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,965,000 after purchasing an additional 652,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after buying an additional 1,736,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,820,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,630,000 after buying an additional 1,516,892 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,873,000 after buying an additional 232,098 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

