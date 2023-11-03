Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Tractor Supply Stock Performance
TSCO stock opened at $195.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
