Evercore Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,400 Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Andretti Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Andretti Acquisition by 87.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Andretti Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Andretti Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Andretti Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,400,000.

Andretti Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE WNNR opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. Andretti Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $10.91.

About Andretti Acquisition

Andretti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Andretti Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

