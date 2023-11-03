Evercore Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 631 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,881,000 after purchasing an additional 89,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hubbell by 42.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,367,000 after buying an additional 1,509,684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,529,000 after buying an additional 148,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 2.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,007,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,361,000 after buying an additional 50,956 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.86.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $280.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.95. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.