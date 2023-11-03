Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 248 ($3.02).

A number of research firms have weighed in on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 190 ($2.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.16) to GBX 240 ($2.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 134.84 ($1.64) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 149.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 152.14. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 198.86 ($2.42). The company has a market cap of £20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 391.88, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 65,037 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($1.98), for a total value of £106,010.31 ($128,997.70). 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

