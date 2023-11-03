Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.15.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $58.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.06. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $84.70.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter N. George bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,851.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,327,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,824 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,289,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,298,000 after acquiring an additional 275,374 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,743,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,771,000 after acquiring an additional 70,576 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,094,000 after acquiring an additional 170,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 39.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,415,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,098,000 after acquiring an additional 972,837 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

