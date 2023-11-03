FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Match Group, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Match Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Match Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Match Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Match Group stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99. Match Group has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,735 shares of company stock valued at $443,428. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 92,835.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,632,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882,742 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 107,412.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

