Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.29.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Pulmonx

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,527 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $65,335.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,691,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,527 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $65,335.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,691,880.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,843 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $28,458.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,740.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,913 shares of company stock valued at $208,551 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter worth $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the third quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the second quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 229.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 61.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 94.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading

