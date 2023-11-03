Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.29.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pulmonx
Insider Activity at Pulmonx
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter worth $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the third quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the second quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 229.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 61.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.
Pulmonx Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 94.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Pulmonx
Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pulmonx
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.