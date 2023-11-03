Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several brokerages have commented on DIN. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $44.67 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $43.39 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.37. The stock has a market cap of $694.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

