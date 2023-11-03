Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives $57.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.30.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of CM stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.657 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 70.30%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
