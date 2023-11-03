Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives $57.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,926,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,363,000 after purchasing an additional 230,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,087,000 after buying an additional 495,127 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,074,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after buying an additional 252,515 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,287,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,310,000 after buying an additional 41,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $305,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.657 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 70.30%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

