SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.75.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SIVB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $597.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.