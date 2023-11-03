SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.75.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SIVB
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group
SVB Financial Group Stock Performance
SVB Financial Group stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $597.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.
SVB Financial Group Company Profile
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SVB Financial Group
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.