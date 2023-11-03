Analysts Set General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT at $50.73

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Motors from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

GM stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19.

General Motors last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 94,113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $646,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $538,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $578,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,464 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

