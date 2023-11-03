Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Mizuho

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PCOR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

NYSE PCOR opened at $50.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 0.69. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $76.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $6,513,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,434,766.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $6,513,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,434,766.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $202,639.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,267,820.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,678 shares of company stock worth $24,150,138 in the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,922,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $4,656,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 36.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

