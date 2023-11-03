Target Hospitality (TH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Target Hospitality to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The firm had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.60 million. On average, analysts expect Target Hospitality to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Target Hospitality Stock Performance
Target Hospitality stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.16.
Insider Activity at Target Hospitality
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Target Hospitality by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 17.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Target Hospitality by 652.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,586 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Target Hospitality from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Target Hospitality Company Profile
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.
