Target Hospitality (TH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Target Hospitality to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The firm had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.60 million. On average, analysts expect Target Hospitality to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Target Hospitality stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.16.

In other news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,456 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $40,597.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,480 shares in the company, valued at $503,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $40,597.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,480 shares in the company, valued at $503,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $80,866.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,808 shares of company stock worth $1,331,146. 68.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Target Hospitality by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 17.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Target Hospitality by 652.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,586 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Target Hospitality from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

