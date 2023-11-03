Genmab A/S (GMAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Genmab A/S to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $613.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.77 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 16.93%. On average, analysts expect Genmab A/S to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $27.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMAB shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $638.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 21.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,210,000 after buying an additional 1,420,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,433,000 after purchasing an additional 283,031 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 11.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after purchasing an additional 347,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 183,578 shares in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

