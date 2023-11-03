Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Guggenheim from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s current price.

EIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

EIX opened at $63.63 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.73.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

