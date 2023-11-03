Truist Financial Trims SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Target Price to $158.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SITE. Barclays decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SITE opened at $127.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.61 and its 200-day moving average is $155.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total transaction of $169,075.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,155,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,556,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total value of $169,075.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,988 shares of company stock worth $3,851,830 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,920,000 after acquiring an additional 566,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after acquiring an additional 503,490 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 337,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,455,000 after buying an additional 155,146 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 778,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,559,000 after buying an additional 140,665 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

