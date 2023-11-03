Cibus (CBUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.18) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($2.75). Cibus had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 10,176.78%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cibus to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CBUS opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.83. Cibus has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cibus in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cibus during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cibus in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cibus in the second quarter worth $593,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

