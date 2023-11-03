DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

DXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

DXC Technology Stock Up 10.0 %

DXC stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 656,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 33,791 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

