O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OI. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

OI opened at $14.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 499.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

