Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Lowered to $60.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DT. TD Cowen began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Guggenheim began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

NYSE:DT opened at $46.00 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.22.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $332.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $661,896.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,268,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $661,896.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,268,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $223,128.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,010,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,946,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,893 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,945. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after buying an additional 2,068,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after buying an additional 702,695 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 41.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,758,000 after buying an additional 4,791,026 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,772,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,136,000 after buying an additional 229,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dynatrace by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,117,000 after buying an additional 439,914 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

