DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Lowered to $74.00 at BMO Capital Markets

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

DD stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.35. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.07.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 33.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,209,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

