JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target to $6.00

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.98. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 88.22 and a quick ratio of 110.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 182.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

