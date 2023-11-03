JMP Securities Trims Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Target Price to $69.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $50.47 on Friday. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $76.86. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average is $63.66.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $213,342.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,809.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $213,342.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,809.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $202,639.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,267,820.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 365,678 shares of company stock valued at $24,150,138. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $595,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 225,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,430,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

