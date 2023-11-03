Mizuho Cuts DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $106.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $98.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $122.40.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 462.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 180.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

