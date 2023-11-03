Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Given New $76.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Trading Down 16.1 %

Procore Technologies stock opened at $50.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.66. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $76.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $344,960.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,594,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,249,704.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $1,862,337.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 843,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,084,150.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $344,960.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,594,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,249,704.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,678 shares of company stock valued at $24,150,138. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.