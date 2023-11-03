Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives $97.65 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.56.

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CSFB lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE CP opened at $73.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.07. The company has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.82%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

