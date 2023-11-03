Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $117.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.84 and a 52-week high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $822,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,106 shares in the company, valued at $20,373,563.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,250 shares of company stock worth $2,348,933 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.