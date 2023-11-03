Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.56.
CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.82%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
