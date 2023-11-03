Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives $243.96 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.96.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $194.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.94. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $178.30 and a one year high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.