Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company.

Get Fiserv alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $757,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,987,132.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,933. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Up 2.5 %

FI opened at $117.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.79 and its 200-day moving average is $119.67. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.84 and a 52-week high of $130.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.