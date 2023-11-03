Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Receives $565.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $565.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $3,755,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $451.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $449.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.28. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $544.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

