Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives $62.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $104.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $55.70 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average of $41.13.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.23) by $0.19. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,709.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.37%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.18) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 1,201,440 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,000,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 1,201,440 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,000,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $85,084.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

