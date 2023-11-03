Brokerages Set Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Target Price at $25.75

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.58.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

