agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGL. Benchmark began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

agilon health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGL stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. agilon health has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -80.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $339,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $339,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,325. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in agilon health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in agilon health by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in agilon health by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 162,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in agilon health by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in agilon health by 22,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

