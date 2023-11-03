Brokerages Set LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Target Price at $102.07

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $91.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 41,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 600.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

