Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $17.61 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Navient in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.59 on Friday. Navient has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 12.81 and a quick ratio of 12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Navient’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Navient by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Navient by 314.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Navient by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

